Julija Stoliarenko says she “made weight too early” which caused her to collapse on the scale, still ready to fight

Julija Stoliarenko has revealed what caused her to collapse on the scale at the UFC Vegas 22 weigh-ins.

Stoliarenko was set to open the card against Julia Avila at women’s bantamweight. Unfortunately, the fight was canceled due to Stoliarenko fainting twice at weigh-ins, but the 27-year-old says she still wants to fight.

“Hello everyone, so I want to explain what happened today on the scales at the weigh-ins. The problem was not my weight cut. I actually want to say it was actually one of the easiest weight cuts in my career, and the weight was dropping too fast,” Stoliarenko began in a video posted to her Instagram. “The main issue I think was that I made weight too early. Basically, the weigh-ins start at 9 a.m. and I was already on weight at 5 a.m. It was just too long of a time on weight. As everybody knows when you cut weight you can not be on this weight for too long because you’re already at the limit of your dehydration. That was an issue why it all happened.

“I’m so upset because right now I’m feeling great. I actually feel ready for a fight. My body feels great. I’m still in good shape. I know that I can fight,” Stoliarenko continued. “It just happened that the athletic commission did not clear me for a fight because we are taking care of the fighters. Of course, that situation looked terrible. The UFC also takes care of its fighters. I just want to say sorry for the UFC first of all and the sorriest for Julia Avila. I hope that maybe in the future we can meet up. Gosh, I was so ready for that fight. I was in such good shape and I’m so upset that I can not show people that I prepared for this fight.”

Julija Stoliarenko goes on to say she will be back as soon as she can. She also said thanks to everyone for all the messages about her well-being.

Stoliarenko was coming off a decision loss to Yana Kunitskaya in her return to the UFC. The 27-year-old was on The Ultimate Fighter but lost a decision on the show to Pannie Kianzad and lost to Leah Letson at the finale and was released from the promotion.

Who would you like to see Julija Stoliarenko fight next?