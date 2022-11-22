Judge allows Cain Velasquez to participate in upcoming Lucha Libre wrestling event in Arizona, can take GPS tracker off

Cain Velasquez will be able to wrestle professionally in Arizona next month.

Velasquez was officially released from bail on November 8 after spending months in jail following his attempted murder charge among others. His bail was set at $1 million and would have to wear GPS tracking. He must also comply with a protective order 300 yards away from the victims in the case and had trave restrictions.

Yet, on Monday, Velasquez appeared at an arraignment in a Santa Clara County court. There, he and his attorney Ed Sousa went before Judge Daniel T. Nishigaya and made a motion for the court to permit him to compete at a Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide professional wrestling event on December 3 in Tempe, Arizona.

The judge did not give an official ruling as he redirected the request to a different judge more familiar with the circumstances of the Velasquez case.

Velasquez can take tracking device off

Now, according to MMAJunkie, on Tuesday, after hearing from defense attorney Ed Sousa and district attorney representative Leigh Frazier on Monday and Tuesday, Judge Arthur Bocanegra ruled that Velasquez will be allowed to partake in the event without GPS monitoring – despite the district attorney’s office’s objection.

Cain Velasquez will leave on December 1 and return on December 4. But, as a result of his monitoring device being removed for the duration of his trip, Judge Bocanegra ruled that Velasquez must hire a police officer for work detail and absorb the cost.

The Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide event will take place in Tempe, Arizona at Mullett Arena which is the home of Arizona State University, where Velasquez wrestled in college. Along with that, the former UFC heavyweight champ wrestled for the promotion in 2019 before his brief stint with the WWE.

Velasquez last fought in MMA back in 2019 and suffered a KO loss to Francis Ngannou, he announced his retirement after that. The former UFC heavyweight champion holds notable wins over Junior dos Santos, twice, Brock Lesnar, Cheick Kongo, Ben Rothwell, Travis Browne, and Bigfoot Silva, twice.

Will you be watching Cain Velasquez wrestle in this Lucha Libra event?