Isaac Dulgarian happy to prove the Full Send guys wrong with stoppage over Francis Marshall

Isaac Dulgarian is pleased to prove all the doubters wrong.

Dulgarian earned his UFC contract back in February of 2022 but he didn’t make his debut until last Saturday at UFC Vegas 78. He was booked to make his debut in January but had to withdraw due to an injury.

Once he was finally ready to return he was booked against Francis Marshall in a fight he was the betting underdog. However, he pulled off the upset as he got a first-round stoppage.

“Man, I’m just blessed it went down like that. Francis is a tough kid and I knew he wasn’t going to give me anything. A lot of people were also expecting him to beat me in this fight, and I think I proved everyone wrong with what I did,” Dulgarian said to BJPENN.com. “There’s no doubt that I can get these first-round finishes, and I can also push three rounds. It is what it is, I’m happy I got out there injury free and healthy.”

Not only did Isaac Dulgarian get the first-round stoppage, but he believes the victory proved a lot of people wrong. He won the Full Send contract to get into the UFC, but it never came to fruition, so he hopes it can after this performance.