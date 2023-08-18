Isaac Dulgarian happy to prove the Full Send guys wrong with stoppage over Francis Marshall
Isaac Dulgarian is pleased to prove all the doubters wrong.
Dulgarian earned his UFC contract back in February of 2022 but he didn’t make his debut until last Saturday at UFC Vegas 78. He was booked to make his debut in January but had to withdraw due to an injury.
Once he was finally ready to return he was booked against Francis Marshall in a fight he was the betting underdog. However, he pulled off the upset as he got a first-round stoppage.
“Man, I’m just blessed it went down like that. Francis is a tough kid and I knew he wasn’t going to give me anything. A lot of people were also expecting him to beat me in this fight, and I think I proved everyone wrong with what I did,” Dulgarian said to BJPENN.com. “There’s no doubt that I can get these first-round finishes, and I can also push three rounds. It is what it is, I’m happy I got out there injury free and healthy.”
Not only did Isaac Dulgarian get the first-round stoppage, but he believes the victory proved a lot of people wrong. He won the Full Send contract to get into the UFC, but it never came to fruition, so he hopes it can after this performance.
Dulgarian happy to prove he’s ‘really good at this sport’
“The only pressure on me was to prove everybody wrong. I wanted to prove to the Full Send guys and people doubting me that they were wrong, that I’m really what I say I am. I’m really good at this sport and here to stay,” Dulgarian said.
Although Isaac Dulgarian got the stoppage win in the first round at UFC Vegas 78, he didn’t get the bonus which was disappointing to him.
“It’s definitely disappointing man, I don’t know what more I could have done to get the bonus. I don’t know what they were looking for, but I think I put on the best performance of the night,” Isaac Dulgarian said. “Some of the other guys that got the bonus, no hate on them, but they were supposed to win that fight and knock those guys out. I wasn’t supposed to win this fight.”
Ultimately, even though he didn’t get the bonus, Dulgarian is pleased with the win and hopes he can get a quick turnaround to continue to climb up the featherweight ranks.
“I think it sends a strong statement to the division and raises my stock. I’m not going to get looked at as this kid that may not belong. I proved I belong in the UFC and fighting the very best guys in the world,” Dulgarian concluded.
