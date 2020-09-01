Josh Barnett believes Brock Lesnar is using MMA as leverage to re-sign with the WWE

MMA heavyweight legend Josh Barnett believes that Brock Lesnar is using mixed martial arts as leverage to re-sign with the WWE.

Reports emerged this week that Lesnar is now a free agent after his contract with the WWE expired, and he has already been connected to a return to MMA. The former UFC heavyweight champion Lesnar has already been called out by Jon Jones on social media and Bellator president Scott Coker has admitted he is interested in matching up Lesnar against Fedor Emelianenko. But Barnett isn’t having any of the rumors.

Barnett, the former UFC heavyweight champion and a professional wrestler himself, does not believe that Lesnar truly intends on competing in MMA again. In fact, Barnett believes that Lesnar is using MMA promotions and the prospect of a return to fighting as a way to get more money from his next deal with the WWE. Here’s what Barnett wrote on his Twitter.

Brock Lesnar is not going back to the UFC or to any fight organizations. He's going to re-sign with the WWE and use free agency for leverage in negotiations. He doesn't want to fight anymore. Stop getting all worked up as if something different is gonna happen. — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) September 1, 2020

Considering Lesnar hasn’t fought since UFC 200 in 2016 and has only fought once in mixed martial arts in the last nine years, perhaps Barnett is on to something here. After all, Barnett knows a thing or two about both the MMA and pro wrestling industries, and he knows a thing or two about free agency, having fought for all of the top organizations in mixed martial arts. So you have to respect his opinion on what Lesnar is doing. Then again, perhaps there is more to this Lesnar back to MMA rumor than Barnett knows about.

