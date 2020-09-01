Opening betting odds released for Brock Lesnar vs. Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko

The opening betting odds have been released for potential heavyweight matchups between Brock Lesnar versus Jon Jones and Fedor Emelianenko.

Reports surfaced on Monday that Lesnar is currently a free agent after his contract with WWE expired. Rumors have already popped up that Lesnar could make a return to MMA, where he starred as the UFC heavyweight champion from 2008 to 2010. If Lesnar does return to MMA, he could potentially fight again in the UFC or possibly in Bellator, whose president Scott Coker has already admitted he’s interested in bringing Lesnar aboard.

With rumors circulating the Lesnar could return to MMA, the oddsmakers have been busy releasing opening odds for future fights. On Tuesday, the bookies released odds for a fight in the UFC featuring Lesnar vs. Jones, and for a potential fight in Bellator against Emelianenko. Take a look at the opening odds for both bouts below via BestFightOdds.

UFC Futures Odds

Jon Jones -350

Brock Lesnar +265

For a potential Lesnar vs. Jones fight, Jones opened up as a big betting favorite. Jones opened at -350, meaning a $350 bet would win $100. As for Lesnar, he opened at +265, meaning a $100 bet would win you $265 if he could get past Jones.

Bellator Futures Odds

Brock Lesnar -135

Fedor Emelianenko +105

For a potential Lesnar vs. Emelianenko fight, Lesnar opened as a -135 betting favorite, with the underdog odds opening on Emelianenko at +105.

Lesnar is now age 43 and he has fought only once in the past nine years, a decision win over Mark Hunt at UFC 200 that was overturned to a No Contest after Lesnar tested positive for PEDs. Jones is 33 years old, and the oddsmakers couldn’t ignore that age gap, which is why you see Jones as such a big favorite, not to mention the edge in pure skill for Jones. However, Lesnar is a big heavyweight and it would be a very intriguing matchup.

As for the Emelianenko fight, Lesnar opened as a small favorite there. Emelianenko turns 44 soon and isn’t the same fighter he once was, but he certainly has the KO power to turn off Lesnar’s lights. One of Lesnar’s issues in his career was not reacting well to getting hit with strikes, so despite Emelianenko being long in the tooth, he still has the striking skills and knockout power to make a fight with the bigger Lesnar very interesting to watch.

Do you think Brock Lesnar will defeat either Jon Jones or Fedor Emelianenko?