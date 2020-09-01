Leon Edwards reacts to Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2: “Two journeymen go at it again”

Leon Edwards is not a fan of Jorge Masvidal rematching Nate Diaz.

Earlier on Tuesday, news came out that Masvidal and Diaz would be having their rematch in December or January with the BMF title on the line. It is obviously a massive fight, but many fans wanted to see Masvidal-Edwards especially after the rivalry they have.

Yet, that will not be happening next, and for Leon Edwards, he is not happy with that.

Could have fought number 3, yet chose to fight number 12. Eventually this pussy will fight me, I’m all for money fights but watching two journey men go at it again when it wasn’t even competitive is a joke. And this is the "BMF" 😂 — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) September 1, 2020

“Could have fought number 3, yet chose to fight number 12. Eventually this p***y will fight me, I’m all for money fights but watching two journeymen go at it again when it wasn’t even competitive is a joke. And this is the “BMF,” Edwards tweeted.

Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal have been linked to a fight ever since March of 2019 when “Gamebred” landed the three-piece and a soda backstage. Immediately, many thought that fight was next but Masvidal ended up fighting Ben Askren followed by the Diaz fight.

Edwards has not fought since July of 2019 when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos by decision. The victory extended his winning streak to eight. The Englishman is also 10-2 inside the Octagon with his last loss coming to Kamaru Usman in 2015.

Jorge Masvidal is coming off a decision loss to Usman for the welterweight title on short notice in July at UFC 251. Before that, he had the doctor stoppage win over Nate Diaz, which many were mad at over the stoppage due to the fact the fight ended by a cut.

With Masvidal being booked, and Usman fighting Burns, who Leon Edwards fights next is uncertain. He obviously wanted the Gamebred fight. If he were to beat Masvidal he would no doubt be next in line for the belt. Yet, that will no longer be the case. So, the Englishman is back to the drawing board to figure out his next move.

What do you make of Leon Edwards’ reaction to Masvidal-Diaz 2?