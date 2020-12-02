Joseph Benavidez returns after back-to-back losses at UFC 259 against Askar Askarov

Joseph Benavidez is looking to return to the win column on March 6 at UFC 259.

According to Russian outlet TASS, Benavidez is set to take on rising contender, Askar Askarov. Currently, the event does not have a location or venue.

Joseph Benavidez, of course, is coming off back-to-back losses against Deiveson Figueiredo for the vacant flyweight title. He suffered a first-round submission loss back in July and in February lost by second-round knockout. However, the Brazilian had missed weight for that fight and there was an accidental headbutt which played a factor in making the rematch.

Before the losses to Figueiredo, Benavidez was on a three-fight winning streak with finish wins over Jussier Formiga and Alex Perez and winning a decision over Dustin Ortiz. The 36-year-old has widely been considered one of the best flyweights ever and one of the best fighters to never win a UFC title. In his career, he has notable wins over Henry Cejudo, Tim Elliott, and Eddie Wineland.

Askar Askarov, meanwhile, is 13-0-1 as a pro and 2-0-1 inside the Octagon. Last time out, he scored a decision win over Alexandre Pantoja on the same card Benavidez lost to Figueiredo. He also beat Tim Elliott by decision and in his Octagon debut, fought Brandon Moreno to a draw. The Russian is also the former ACB flyweight champion and defended the belt two times before being signed to the UFC.

There is no question, fighting Joseph Benavidez will be Askar Askarov’s toughest test to date. But, if he can get past the perennial contender he could very well earn a title shot. For Benavidez, if he can beat Askarov, he could once again fight be in a No. 1 contender bout to earn another crack at UFC gold.

UFC 259 is now as follows:

Aleksandar Rakic vs. Thiago Santos

Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov

Randy Costa vs. Trevin Jones

Uros Medic vs. Aalon Cruz

Who do you think will win, Joseph Benavidez or Askar Askarov?