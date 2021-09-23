Jose Aldo welcomes new challengers: “Let’s fight!”

Former UFC featherweight champion and current bantamweight title contender Jose Aldo welcomed new challengers, saying to them “Let’s fight!”

Aldo last fought at UFC 265 in August when he won a unanimous decision over fellow Brazilian Pedro Munhoz. It was Aldo’s second straight win at 135lbs following a decision nod over Marlon Vera last year. Following the win over Munhoz, Aldo used his post-fight interview as an opportunity to call out former bantamweight champ TJ Dillashaw. However, it appears as if Dillashaw is banged up and likely won’t be able to fight before the end of the year. If it’s Aldo’s goal to step back into the cage before 2021 is up, then he will likely have to fight someone else instead, and that’s why he is now welcoming new challengers.

Taking to his social media on Friday, Aldo put out an open challenge to other fighters. Take a look at the message the legend wrote on his Twitter for his fellow bantamweights to see.

Let's fight! who is motivated? 👀 — Jose Aldo Junior (@josealdojunior) September 23, 2021

Let’s fight! who is motivated?

Taking a look at the UFC rankings, Aldo is currently ranked at No. 5 in the division. Directly ahead of Aldo at No. 4 is Rob Font, who is coming off of a big win over Cody Garbrandt in his last fight. Although Font hopes to get a title shot in his next outing, it seems likely that he will have to fight at least once more, and a win over Aldo would help him get closer to his goal of fighting for the belt. As well, No. 3 ranked Cory Sandhagen could be an option for Aldo. Even though Sandhagen lost a close fight to Dillashaw, it was so close that you could basically act like it was a win for him, and so matching up Aldo with him would work.

Who do you want to see Jose Aldo fight next in the Octagon?