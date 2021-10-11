Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards set for UFC 269

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards will finally share the Octagon with one another.

According to MMA reporter, Ariel Helwani, Masvidal and Edwards have agreed to fight one another at UFC 269 on December 11 in a three-round welterweight fight. The event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. With the fight being added to the pay-per-view, Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo 3 has been moved to UFC 270 in January. That event is targeted to happen in Las Vegas or Anaheim, according to Helwani.

Masvidal and Edwards have had a rivalry since March of 2019 at UFC London. On the card, Masvidal knocked out Darren Till in the main event and Edwards beat Gunnar Nelson in the co-main. Following the event, as “Gamebred” was doing an interview, he went to Edwards and punched him a couple of times that cut open Edwards. He then said it was the three-piece and a soda, which the line and the clip became viral. The two have then taken shots at one another and now they will finally share the Octagon with one another.

Jorge Masvidal (35-15) is coming off back-to-back losses to Kamaru Usman and last time out at UFC 261, he lost by KO. In the first fight, he took the scrap on short notice and lost a decision. Before the back-to-back losses for the belt, Masvidal beat Nate Diaz by TKO for the BMF belt after knocking out Ben Askren and Till before that.

Leon Edwards (19-3 and one No Contest) is riding a 10-fight unbeaten streak and he’s coming off a five-round decision win over Nate Diaz last time out. He had said he wanted to fight for the belt next, but he mentioned the Masvidal scrap as one he would take as well and he gets just that. During this run, he also holds notable wins over Rafael dos Anjos, Vicente Luque, Donald Cerrone, and Nelson.

