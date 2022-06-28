Jorge Masvidal slams Conor McGregor for ducking the biggest pay-per-view fight in UFC history: “I think the only thing that makes him want to get out of bed is cocaine”

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal believes that Conor McGregor is ducking him.

‘Gamebred’ has been out of action since his decision defeat to Colby Covington in March. Following that loss, he allegedly assaulted ‘Chaos’ later that month in Miami. Despite currently facing felony charges, Masvidal is on the hunt for another fight.

Over the last few months, Jorge Masvidal has been calling out Conor McGregor. It’s not a new callout, as the Miami-native has previously called for a fight with the Irishman. However, Dana White has previously shot down the matchup, stating McGregor is too small.

That excuse doesn’t sit well with the UFC welterweight contender. Neither does McGregor’s silence on his repeated callouts. In a recent interview with MMAFighting, Jorge Masvidal discussed a potential fight with the Irishman.

The 37-year-old trashed the former dual-weight UFC champion for turning down the matchup. Masvidal also opined that a possible fight would be the biggest fight in UFC history.

“No, Conor doesn’t want the fight. If he did he’d post something, he’d say something. He’d probably just insult my mom or some relative of mine or my nation where I come from. He’ll say something like that but he won’t say anything about a fight or a fight date. So the Conor thing, he just wants it ‘I hope it goes away’ because he really doesn’t want to fight. He doesn’t mention [me] or say anything. Obviously it’s maybe the biggest pay-per-view fight in history as far as the UFC goes. I think we’d shatter all numbers, all previous records. But for some reason this guy doesn’t want to entertain it.” (h/t MMAFighting)

Jorge Masvidal continued, “Money doesn’t entertain him no more, make him want to get out of his bed. I think the only thing that makes him want to get out of bed is cocaine. That’s OK, every man has a free will. You do whatever you want. But don’t say you’re a fighter and don’t take cheap shots at me, especially the things that he’s been saying, talking about my legal problems and this and that. You’re a f*cking p*ssy. We could do it man to man in the cage and just once and for all and get paid a handsome reward while doing it.”

What do you think about Jorge Masvidal vs. Conor McGregor? Sound off in the comments below!

