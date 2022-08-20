Jorge Masvidal shares his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2: “I don’t think he stops him or nothing, I just think he wins”

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal has shared his prediction for tomorrow night’s Usman vs. Edwards 2 fight.

Usman (20-1 MMA) and Edwards (19-3 MMA) will collide for a second time tomorrow evening at UFC 278, this go around with the welterweight championship on the line.

The pair first met in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory. Since then, Kamaru Usman has gone on to win thirteen straight fights, this while capturing the UFC welterweight title and defending it on five straight occasions.

Meanwhile, Leon Edwards has gone 9-0 with 1 no-contest since suffering that 2015 setback to Usman. The Birmingham native is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz in his most recent effort at UFC 263.

Given that he has fought Kamaru Usman on two occasions and had a scuffle with Leon Edwards at UFC London, there is no doubt that former welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal has some good insight on how tomorrow night’s title fight could play out.

For ‘Gambred’, he favors Usman to emerge victorious by way of decision, but is also not ruling out a knockout from ‘Rocky’.

“I think Kamaru wins. I don’t think he stops him or nothing, I just think he wins. I think he finds a way to get him, take him down, control him, throw a couple strikes, take him down, you know?” Jorge Masvidal told MMAFighting (h/t MMANews). “I could see Leon winning, you know, cause it’s a fight, anybody could win, I could see him catch him with a head kick or a knee or something and stopping him because it’s not like Usman is perfect. Nobody is perfect in this sport. He could easily get caught and get put away. But I’m leaning towards Usman.”

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards collide for a second time tomorrow night at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City? Share your predictions in the comment section Penn Nation!

