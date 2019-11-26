Dustin Poirier wants to fight on Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson card

Dustin Poirier is hot on the heels of his last opponent, Khabib Nurmagomedov, as he wants to fight on the same card as the Dagestani lightweight champion in his next outing.

The American Top Team prospect last fought at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi against Nurmagomedov. As the significant underdog, Poirier delivered a valiant effort but couldn’t compete with the grappling skillset of his opponent and was ultimately defeated in the third round.

As a result, the lightweight champion successfully defended his belt for a second time.

Yesterday, it was announced that “The Eagle” is expected to defend his title for a third time at a UFC PPV event on April 18, 2020 against Tony Ferguson. ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto announced the news on Twitter.

UFC planned to send bout agreements to Nurmagomedov and Ferguson today. Khabib has already signed his, per his management. So, UFC needs to come to a deal with Ferguson and we’re in business. https://t.co/8ydQVSvLgB — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 26, 2019

The Russian fighter’s last opponent responded to the news on Twitter.

“Might try to get on this card,” Poirier wrote.

Might try to get on this card! https://t.co/oPLWd3iCKY — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) November 26, 2019

The much anticipated Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson matchup has been on many fans’ radars for years (but has fallen through for various reasons four times). Nurmagomedov has pulled out twice, citing a rib injury and weight cutting complications that forced him to enter the hospital.

Another one of their planned matchups was cancelled on short notice when Ferguson suffered an illness that caused fluid and blood to collect in his lungs. The pair were scheduled to also fight at UFC 223 in 2018, but “El Cucuy” tore his ACL, forcing him to withdraw from the bout.

Fans can only hope and pray that April 2019 will be the fifth time lucky for the lightweight titans. However, if Poirier makes the card, he will be in prime position to fill in if the fight succumbs to the same fate as before.

