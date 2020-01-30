Jorge Masvidal says he’s entering negotiations for title fight with Kamaru Usman

Jorge Masvidal says he’s entering contract negotiations to fight Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title.

Masvidal and Usman have been going back-and-forth at one another on social media and interviews. But, at radio row in Miami for the Super Bowl, Masvidal and Usman got into a confrontation to add to the rivalry. Yet, before that happened, Masvidal did an interview on the Jim Rome show where he said he plans on embarrassing Usman and would even do it today.

“He said it in an interview, he gets amped up, [and] he gets very excited when guys talk trash,” Masvidal said. “This is directly for Usman, I’m going to embarrass you from start to finish. I’m going to say it now so when it gets replayed 10 years from now, I’ll tell you I told you so. I’m going to embarrass you. Whether it’s on national TV or if I see you right now here today. Wherever I see you, I’m going to embarrass you for the words that you have said.”

Not only did he say he was going to embarrass Usman, but Jorge Masvidal revealed negotiations have begun for that fight.

“He got asked, he could have cut one of the best promos ever if he could actually talk. “He got asked after his fight with the guy he broke his jaw [Colby Covington], ‘Hey, what do you think about Masvidal?’ And I’m the ‘Fighter of the Year’, and that only gets handed out to one individual out of thousands of amazing athletes,” Jorge Masvidal said. “I got that award, ‘Fighter of the Year,’ and I’m in his weight class, and when they asked him [about] ‘Jorge Masvidal,’ he said, ‘Who? No, I don’t know who that is. But I want to fight the guy that’s under him,’ that he already beat.

“It’s like Usman’s not really a fighter, he’s more like a politician,” he continued. “Cause he’s telling people he wants to fight, but what he’s saying, what he’s showing? We’re going to go into negotiations and see what happens.”

Kamaru Usman recently came out and said Dana White told him Jorge Masvidal is next for him. So, it appears Usman’s next title defense will be against “Gamebred” but when that will is to be seen.

Who do you think will win between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/29/2020.