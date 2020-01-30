Streaming this Week: ONE Championship, LFA, Miami Fight Night and more

As streaming services continue to take over the combat sports industry, there are more and more events being broadcast on platforms like ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, DAZN, and YouTube.

BJPenn.Com’s Streaming this Week series keeps fans up to date on the best combat sports action across the industry’s major streaming platforms.

Here’s what’s streaming this week!

Roy Jones Jr. Boxing | Thursday, January 30th, 10pm ET on UFC Fight Pass

RJJ Boxing will take place at Legends Casino in Toppenish, Washington and will feature a title fight for the vacant NABF Super Fly title between Jade Bornea and Ernesto Delgadillo.

Miami Fight Night | Thursday, January 30th, 8pm ET on DAZN

Miami Fight Night, hosted by Matchroom Boxing will take place at Meridian at Island Gardens and will feature three title fights and another special fight as well.

In the main event of Miami Fight Night, undefeated champion Demetrius Andrade will defend the WBO middleweight title against Luke Keeler of Ireland.

The co-main event of the night will feature champion Tevin Farmer defending his super featherweight title against Joseph Diaz who is 30-1 in his professional career.

A third title fight of the night is being picked by many to steal the show as challenger Murodjon Akhmadaliev will challenge WBA/IBF junior featherweight champion Daniel Roman for the titles.

Female boxing star Amanda Serrano will also compete on the card as she faces Simone De Silva in a non-title fight

YouTube celebrity Jake Paul will make his professional boxing debut against Ali Eson Gib.

LFA 81| Friday, January 31st, 10pm ET on UFC Fight Pass

LFA 81 takes place in Costa Mesa, California at The Hangar at OC Fairgrounds with no title fights scheduled to take place.

The main event will feature a featherweight fight between Jamall Emmers vs Rafael Barbosa in two of the highest-ranked featherweights outside of the UFC.

The co-main event will feature Jacob Rosales, an alum of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019, who will take on Salaiman Ahmadyar in a lightweight feature.

ONE Championship: Fire & Fury | Friday, January 31st, 6am ET on the ONE Championship Super App/ YouTube/ BR Live (depending on region)

ONE Championship: Fire & Fury takes place in Manila, Philippines. Because of the time difference, it will early on Friday morning for those in the Western Hemisphere.

The card will be topped by a strawweight title fight between Filipino champion Joshua Pacio and Brazilian former champion Alex Silva.

The card will also feature the latest appearance from Filipino MMA trailblazer Eduard Folayang, who will look to bounce back from a tough 2019 with a win over short-notice replacement Pieter Buist.

Other highlights of the card include appearances from top MMA talents like Danny Kingad and Tatsumitsu Wada, and striking stars like Alma Juniku and Petchdam Petchyindee Academy.

World Lethwei Championship | Friday, January 31st, 7am ET on UFC Fight Pass

“The Art of Nine Limbs” is back on Fight Pass! World Lethwei Championship 11: Battlebones will take over the UFC’s streaming service early on Friday morning from Thein Phyu Indoor Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar.

In the main event, Burmese legend Too Too will attempt to defend his middleweight title.

Elsewhere on the card, we’ll see appearances from fighters like Sok Rith, France’s Souris Manfredi, Italy’s Samuel Toscano, and plenty more.

MTK Global: Joyce vs Haskins | Saturday, February 1, 3:30pm ET on ESPN+

In the only event streaming this weekend on ESPN+, current WBO European super-bantamweight champion David Oliver Joyce defends his title against former champion Lee Haskins

CFFC 81: Sabatini vs Gonzalez | Saturday, February 1, 8:00pm ET on UFC Fight Pass

Riding a three-fight winning streak, featherweight champion Pat Sabatini will defend his title against James Gonzalez in the main event of CFFC 81.

In the co-main event Kyle Daukaus will defend his middleweight title against Nolan Norwood

The third title fight of the evening will feature champion Alexander Keshtov defending the bantamweight title against Herbeth Sousa.

Suffice it to say that there’s a lot of combat sports action streaming this week — even without the UFC or Bellator.

What will you be watching, fight fans?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/30/2020.