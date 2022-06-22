Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal has come to a crossroads in his UFC career: “He’s gonna be fighting guys that have a little bit less name value”

Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal has come to a crossroads in his UFC career.

It is true that Masvidal (35-16 MMA) is coming off a three fight losing streak, two of the losses coming against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-1 MMA).

The most recent defeat came against Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) in March of this year.

In speaking on the ‘DC & RC’ podcast on ESPN, Daniel Cormier shared that he believes Jorge Masvidal’s next fight won’t be against a big name contender saying:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Jorge Masvidal is gonna find himself in a position now where he’s gonna be fighting guys that have a little bit less name value than what he has fought before. Just very recently he was arguing with somebody online, but he told him that they weren’t worthy of the fight because they’re not known. I’m not exactly sure who it was but Masvidal was going back and forth with someone, and I believe that it has to be someone at that level.”

Daniel Cormier even suggested two names that he could see Jorge Masvidal matching up with, that being Sean Brady (15-0 MMA) or Kevin Holland (23-7 MMA) saying (h/t MMAJunkie):

“It’s going to be a rising contender. A guy like Sean Brady. Those types of guys that are on their way up. Maybe a Kevin Holland who is now starting to make some waves at 170 pounds. He’s gonna have to start fighting guys that are on the way up. I think right now because of the three losses in a row and the way in which he has lost, it’s time for him to either rebuild by beating these young up and comers or you start to open the door for some of these young guys to break in to the top five so I’m saying a young guy.”

Do you agree with UFC commentator Daniel Cormier that Jorge Masvidal is at a crossroads in his UFC career?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Who would you like to see Masvidal fight next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!