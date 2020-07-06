Jorge Masvidal plans on betting big on himself against Kamaru Usman: “I gamble on myself more than anything other in this world”

UFC welterweight superstar Jorge Masvidal is planning on betting on himself as a hefty underdog when he takes on Kamaru Usman at UFC 251.

Masvidal filled in on super short notice for Gilbert Burns, who tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be pulled from the card. After a whirlwind 48 hours this weekend, the UFC was finally able to get the deal done and get Usman vs. Masvidal signed. The fight is now official after Masvidal tested negative for the coronavirus, and he and Usman are now expected to fly to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi on Monday for their big title fight on Saturday.

The odds for a potential Usman vs. Masvidal fight were released back in December after Usman defeated Colby Covington at UFC 245, and over the weekend there was a surge of betting action on the fight after it was revealed to be in the pipeline. Currently, Usman sits at around a 3-to-1 favorite status, while Masvidal is bigger than a 2-to-1 underdog. The odds will continue to fluctuate all week, though Usman will likely remain favored.

Seeing Masvidal at big underdog odds will certainly be tempting for bettors, who have enjoyed winning on Masvidal as an underdog numerous times during his long and storied MMA career. In fact, it won’t just be bettors who are tempted to lay down some cash on Masvidal as “Gamebred” himself plans on placing a big wager on himself winning.

Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Masvidal said that he will be betting on himself to beat Usman at UFC 251, confirming he bets on himself for all of his fights.

“It’s get paid time baby,” Masvidal said. “You know what that means? You know your boy’s a gambler. I gamble on myself more than anything other in this world. Shoutout to those oddsmakers, thank you, I appreciate this payday. Thank you.”

Masvidal closed as the betting underdog against both Darren Till and Ben Askren in 2019, and he won both of those fights in spectacular fashion. UFC fighters are permitted to bet on themselves, but never against themselves, so Masvidal putting money on himself to win these fights is totally legal and within his right. It’s just a way for him to make some extra money in addition to whatever fight purse he negotiated with the UFC for these fights.

