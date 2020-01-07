Jorge Masvidal outlines his future plans: ‘I’m going owl hunting’

Jorge Masvidal has seemingly made his intentions pretty clear as he sets his sights on UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

The expectation for a while now has been that Masvidal will goe toe to toe with Usman for the Welterweight Championship, as the stars just seem to be aligning for that. “The Nigerian Nightmare” was able to dispatch Colby Covington in his last fight, whereas “Gamebred” went an impressive 3-0 in 2019 against Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz.

Now, as noted during an interview with ESPN, Masvidal has a very clear direction as he gears up for what could be a historic 2020 for the welterweight division.

While a fight with Conor McGregor seems to interest him more, Masvidal hasn’t ruled out going after the “owl” aka Kamaru Usman — a nickname the champ earned by pretending he doesn’t know who Masvidal is.

“(I would pick) the Conor fight because the Conor fight is not going to be there,” Masvidal said (via MMA Junkie). “The ‘Who?’ (Usman) is always going to be there. The owl, whatever they’re calling him. That fight is always going to be there. Somebody is always going to have that belt. So it’s not a big deal.”

“If it’s up to my doing, everybody is getting it. Especially that owl dude,” Masvidal said. “I’m going owl hunting. I want some owl soup. This dude, man, he’s a little disrespectful with that ‘who.’ (Expletive), bro. You (expletive) know who. And if you don’t, we’ll get in that ring, and you’ll find out who I am, my brother. I will gladly introduce myself to you in the ring.”

Masvidal has a luxury of options that are available to him, but if McGregor winds up losing to Donald Cerrone in a few weeks time, it would definitely clear the path for him to go after Usman – although there are still quite a few moving parts.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/6/2020.