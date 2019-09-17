Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz to come face-to-face this week

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will soon come face-to-face for the first time ahead of their UFC 244 main event showdown.

The pair of popular welterweight contenders are set to appear at an official UFC press conference this Thursday at 6:00pm at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City. This press conference will be free and open to the public.

UFC 244 goes down on November 2 inside New York City’s hallowed Madison Square Garden. When Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal collide in the card’s main event, the UFC’s first-and-only BMF title will be on the line. That stands for Bad Motherf**ker, for those who have been living under rocks.

Nate Diaz recently made a successful return to the Octagon after three years away, defeating Anthony Pettis by unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 241. In his next most recent bout, which occurred in August of 2016, he was defeated by Conor McGregor by majority decision. This loss was preceded by a star-making submission win over McGregor in March of the same year.

Jorge Masvidal, meanwhile, is riding high on two jaw-dropping wins. The first of these wins occurred in March, when he flattened the highly regarded Darren Till with a second-round punch. The second and more recent occurred in July, when he made UFC history by knocking out the previously unbeaten Ben Askren with a flying knee in a record-shattering five seconds.

Here’s the official UFC 244 card as it currently stands:

170 lbs.: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal

185 lbs.: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till

265 lbs.: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Derrick Lewis

205 lbs.: Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker

135 lbs.: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia

170 lbs.: Vicente Luque vs. Stephen Thompson

185 lbs.: Krzysztof Jotko vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

170 lbs.: Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre

145 lbs.: Julio Arce vs. Hakeem Dawodu

265 lbs.: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

What kind of craziness do you think will occur when Diaz and Masvidal come face to face this Thursday?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/17/2019.