Jorge Masvidal lays out his retirement plans

2019 has been a huge year for Jorge Masvidal. He intends to keep that momentum going in 2020, win the UFC welterweight title, and retire in then next three years.

Masvidal laid out his retirement plans in an interview with MMA Mania.

“Before I close the next chapter and go on to whatever the fuck in my life, I’m gonna get that belt and whoever has it, I’m gonna take their head off,” Masvidal said. “Then I’m gonna defend that belt and I’m gonna kick whoever they put in front of me’s ass. I’m gonna separate myself from the pack by eliminating people by having somebody stop me from doing further damage.

“I got about three years left, then I’ll hang up the gloves comfortably,” Masvidal added. “Not because I need to, but because I want to. I’ll have enough money and everything I wanted to accomplish in these three years. It’s more of a matter of who’s going to bring me the most money in this next fight.”

Masvidal began 2019 on a two-fight losing-streak, having come up short against Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson in a pair of 2017 bouts. He emerged from his lengthy layoff and erased the memory of those losses in the most emphatic fashion possible.

First, he knocked out former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till with a blistering one-punch KO in March. Then, he handed Ben Askren his first professional loss with a five-second flying knee knockout in July — the fastest KO in UFC history. Most recently, in November, Masvidal captured the first-ever BMF title with a dominant stoppage victory over fellow fan favorite Nate Diaz.

Jorge Masvidal has been competing as a professional mixed martial artist since 2003. In that time, he’s competed in the Bellator, Strikeforce and UFC cages and authored a long list of wins over top-flight foes.

What do you think he’ll accomplish in the final three years of his career?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/9/2019.