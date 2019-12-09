What’s next for Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alistair Overeem after UFC DC?

Jairzinho Rozenstruik was looking to cement himself as a top-10 heavyweight in the main event of UFC Washington D.C. In the US capital, the Surinamese knockout artist was taking on Alistair Overeem, who was looking to climb his way up to another title shot.

In the end, Rozenstruik knocked Overeem out with just four seconds left in the fifth and final round to remain undefeated.

Now, following this UFC DC card, here is what we think should be next for Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alistair Overeem.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jairzinho Rozenstruik recently did something not many people do and that is call out Francis Ngannou.

Throughout the entire fight week and then again post-fight, the Surinamese fighter told anyone who would listen that he wants Ngannou next. Following his win, Ngannou took to Twitter and seemingly accepted the bout, so it makes all the sense in the world to book the two knockout artists.

Ngannou has been begging for a fight and whoever comes out on top between the two could very well earn a heavyweight title shot. Both fighters have shown a weakness on the ground, so it should remain standing and it seems likely someone will get knocked out.

The UFC should look to book this fight in early to mid-2020.

Alistair Overeem

Alistair Overeem was practically pitching a perfect game the entire fight. The former title challenger took Rozenstruik down at will and was up on every judge’s scorecards but got caught with seconds left in the final round.

Now, Overeem will have to take a step back and look to rebound in his next fight. From here, the 39-year-old should take on Dagestan’s Shamil Abdurakhimov, who is coming off of a TKO loss to Curtis Blaydes.

The winner of the bout would get a top-10 or top-five opponent while the loser would firmly enter gatekeeper status.

Who do you think should be next for Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alistair Overeem after UFC DC?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/9/2019.