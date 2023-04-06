Jorge Masvidal explains why he’s not concerned with his current UFC ranking: “They don’t matter for PPV kings like me”

UFC star Jorge Masvidal has explained why he isn’t too worried about his current ranking in the welterweight division.

Back in 2019, Jorge Masvidal enjoyed the best year of his career. He finished Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz to establish himself as a top contender at 170 pounds.

However, since then, things haven’t gone quite as smoothly. He’s lost three on the bounce with Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington both being able to get the better of him.

As a result, he’s now ranked #11 at welterweight as he prepares to make his return this weekend at UFC 287.

Prior to throwing down with Gilbert Burns in Miami, ‘Gamebred’ spoke candidly about the rankings and what he aims to achieve before retiring.

“Colby never sold over 300,000 pay-per-views. Only when he fought me he went over that, and that was all me, obviously,” Masvidal said. “Leon is not a pay-per-view draw as well either… It’s gonna be me and Leon, then after that I’m gonna prepare for these crotch-sniffers like Usman and Colby.

Masvidal dismisses UFC ranking

“(UFC rankings don’t matter) when you’ve got a PPV king like me. As long as I go out there and do my job on April 8, I don’t have to worry about rankings and stuff,” Masvidal added.

As we all know, Jorge Masvidal isn’t afraid to share his thoughts with the world. With that being said, some are concerned that he’s bitten off more than he can chew in his latest venture.

Gilbert Burns is one of the toughest guys in the division and that goes without saying. For some, if Jorge can win convincingly, he may jump to the front of the line in the push for a title shot.

