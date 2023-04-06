PFL President Ray Sefo optimistic that his organization will land former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou: “It’s all positive”

PFL president Ray Sefo has said that things are looking positive regarding the promotion potentially signing Francis Ngannou.

Earlier this year, Francis Ngannou decided to take the biggest risk of his career by leaving UFC. At the time, he was the company’s undisputed heavyweight champion – but that wasn’t enough.

‘The Predator’ felt as if he wasn’t been paid in the way he should’ve been and, as a result, decided to opt out of a new deal in favor of testing free agency. Up to this point, he has yet to sign a deal to fight elsewhere.

The 36-year-old, who turns 37 this year, has reportedly been in talks with several parties, including PFL. During a recent interview, PFL’s Ray Sefo spoke about where negotiations are currently at with Francis.

“That is correct, we’ve had a few meetings with Francis and those discussions are still going on,” Sefo said. “Obviously, there’s a few other things he also wants to pursue which is boxing and he knows where we stand with it too so, you know, it’s all positive should I say, right?

PFL wants Ngannou

“To be quite honest, I would love to have him in the season,” Sefo continued. “But again, it’s no surprise he’s a pay-per-view kind of guy, and so I think that’s kind of up to him where we go with that. But listen, if he decides that he wants to be in the season, I’d love to have him in the season.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

There’s no denying that Francis Ngannou would serve as a huge star for PFL. However, given that he wasn’t happy with UFC’s offer, it does make you wonder what kind of number PFL could produce.

Are you excited by the idea of Francis Ngannou heading to PFL? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!