Jorge Masvidal explains why he didn’t “pounce” on Colby Covington after scoring the knockdown in round four

Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal has weighed in on why he didn’t ‘pounce’ on Colby Covington after scoring a knockdown in round four at UFC 272.

It was Masvidal (35-16 MMA) vs Covington (17-3 MMA) last Saturday, March 5th in the welterweight main event at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. ‘Chaos’ was to be victorious by unanimous decision.

Covington had the better fight, but Masvidal was able to rally in round four after a massive right hook sent Covington to the ground, but ultimately Masvidal wasn’t able to capitalize on the knockdown.

In speaking at the post fight press conference, Jorge Masvidal had this to say about his missed opportunity during round four:

“Shit, and then I didn’t pounce on him after I dropped him,” Masvidal said (h/t MMANews). “I wasn’t surprised that he bounced up. I was surprised that I didn’t go and take his head off. I thought he was gonna shoot immediately on me, so I just (was) thinking of the wrong shit instead of just go and take his head off. I was tired; he was tired and hurt.”

Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, UFC 272
Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272

Continuing Jorge Masvidal commented:

“That was my chance right there. That was that window of five, six seconds to give it all I got, and make a sprint, and make a big change. Maybe I could’ve made that round 10-8, 10-7, who knows? But I didn’t take that opening.”

After signing a new deal with the UFC prior to the match-up with Covington, Masvidal now needs to find a way back into the win column. ‘Gamebred’ has now lost three in a row, including back-to-back losses to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-1 MMA).  Masvidal’s last win was back in November 2019 at UFC 244 where he defeated Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) by knockout in the third round.

