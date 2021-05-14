Jorge Masvidal drops two spots in latest UFC welterweight rankings

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal dropped two spots in the latest UFC rankings update after his recent loss at UFC 261.

The latest rankings update dropped earlier this week, and Masvidal moved down two spots at 170lbs. While he was previously ranked No. 5 in the division, “Gamebred” has now dropped down to No. 7 overall, with Vicente Luque moving up to No. 5 and Michael Chiesa at No. 6. In addition to Masvidal dropping down two spots in the welterweight rankings, Neil Magny moved up to No. 8 in the division and Demian Maia dropped down to No. 9.

Masvidal is the most notable rankings change this week, but there were several other moves in the rankings that are worth discussing. At middleweight, former title challenge Chris Weidman somehow moved up to No. 11 despite breaking his leg in a TKO loss to Uriah Hall, while Sean Strickland dropped down to No. 12 despite winning his last fight.

At bantamweight, Merab Dvalishvili moved up to No. 10 while Raphael Assuncao dropped down to No. 11. At lightweight, Islam Makhachev moved up to No. 10, and Gregor Gillespie moved up to No. 12, while Diego Ferreira dropped down to No. 14. Drew Dober has re-entered the rankings at No. 15, with Donald Cerrone dropping out of the top-15 after getting knocked out by Alex Morono in a welterweight bout his last time out.

There was also some movement at heavyweight, with Ciryl Gane moving up to No. 3 and Curtis Blaydes dropping down to No. 4. Marcin Tybura also moved up to No. 11. And in the women’s pound-for-pound rankings, we saw Claudia Gadelha move up to No. 14 while Nina Nunes entered the rankings at No. 15. But overall, the biggest movement of the week is still Masvidal dropping down several spots in the UFC welterweight division rankings.

What do you think of Jorge Masvidal dropping two spots in the UFC welterweight rankings?