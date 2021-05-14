Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev talk about potential fight in hilarious Instagram video

UFC middleweight Darren Till and welterweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev talked about a potential fight in a hilarious Instagram video.

Till was recently announced to be returning to the Octagon this summer on August 14 when he takes on Derek Brunson in a five-round middleweight bout that headlines the UFC London event. As for Chimaev, he has been dealing with health issues all year long after a tough battle with COVID-19, but he is expected to make a return to the Octagon this summer. While Chimaev is fighting at welterweight now, it appears as though he is still interested in fighting at middleweight down the road, and Till could be an opponent.

Taking to Instagram, Till and Chimaev had a hilarious exchange about how a potential fight would go. Check out the back-and-forth between the two below (via UFC on BT Sport).

"I can smash you easy!"@DarrenTill2 and @KChimaev discuss a potential future fight on Instagram 😅 pic.twitter.com/e1EzhsJiXl — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 14, 2021

“Say it to me where you want, I will fight brother. We’ll fight. Bullsh*t guys talk too much but we’ll have to show real fight, brother” Chimaev said.

“Oh yeah, I’ll fight you. Of course, you know I will. But you know I beat you right? You know I beat you easy. You know this. You know this,” Till said.

“Cage going to show it, brother. If you want to fight with me always welcome, but I think I can smash you easy, brother,” Chimaev said.

“You think you can smash me easy?” Till said.

“Of course, brother,” Chimaev responded.

“You’re too slow. Too slow,” Till joked.

Till and Chimaev have trolled each other on social media in the past, so it’s not a huge surprise to see them going back-and-forth again. Perhaps this is a fight that could happen in the future, but right now it feels like both men have other targets lined up.

Who do you think would win a middleweight bout between Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev?