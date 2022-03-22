Jorge Masvidal could face a felony arrest after he allegedly sucker-punched Colby Covington twice breaking one of his teeth

Jorge Masvidal reportedly sucker-punched Colby Covington twice on Monday night in Miami as more details have been released.

Late Monday evening it was reported that Masvidal and Covington got into a scuffle at Miami Beach restaurant Papi Steak and police were called. At the time, no one knew who was at fault but on Tuesday, Fox Sports 640 South Florida radio host Andy Slater – who broke the story – took to Twitter to provide more details on the incident.

According to Slater, Masvidal went to the restaurant with a surgical mask on and his hood up and sucker-punched Covington twice. Those punches allegedly broke Covington’s tooth and he had an abrasion on his wrist.

JUST IN: Jorge Masvidal, wearing a surgical mask and hoodie, sucker punched Colby Covington twice, according to new info I've obtained. Covington was hit in the mouth and eye. One of his teeth did break, cops say. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) March 22, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“The initial call to police came from one of Colby Covington’s coaches, I’ve learned. Cops were told that Covington was the victim in the altercation with Masvidal. Jorge Masvidal, wearing a surgical mask and hoodie, sucker-punched Colby Covington twice, according to new info I’ve obtained. Covington was hit in the mouth and eye. One of his teeth did break, cops say,” Slater reported.

Along with providing news on what exactly happened, Slater later confirmed that Covington is working with police and Masvidal could be arrested for the incident.

NEW: Jorge Masvidal is facing a felony arrest if Covington cooperates with police and their investigation proves the UFC star's claims. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) March 22, 2022

“Jorge Masvidal is facing a felony arrest if Covington cooperates with police and their investigation proves the UFC star’s claims,” he added.

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington are bitter rivals as the two used to be best friends and roommates. Yet, they had a massive falling out and they were supposed to settle their differences at UFC 272 which ‘Chaos’ dominated and won by decision. However, the bad blood was not done there as ‘Gamebred’ went after Covington in the streets of Miami.

What kind of punishment Masvidal will receive from the law is uncertain. But, he could very well be arrested for his attack on Covington.

What do you make of the details involving the incident between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington?