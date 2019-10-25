Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren join forces to bash Kamaru Usman

Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren have never gotten along, but that doesn’t mean they can’t come together to roast a mutual nemesis.

The enemy of my enemy is my friend, as they say.

On Thursday evening, news broke that Nate Diaz is likely out of his UFC 244 main event showdown with Jorge Masvidal. In the wake of this unfortunate development, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman — who is scheduled to defend his title against Colby Covington at UFC 245 — claimed that he’d be willing to step in and fight Masvidal on short notice at UFC 244 as well.

It was at this point that Askren chimed in.

“I’ll fight in Nov and Dec,” Usman wrote on Twitter. “That’s what a BMF does now come see me!!”

Marty is lying. He won’t fight Jorge — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 25, 2019

“Marty is lying,” Askren replied. “He won’t fight Jorge.”

While Askren and Masvidal have historically agreed on very little, Masvidal did side with his rival on this one. So much so that he actually wished Askren well in his imminent UFC Singapore fight with Demian Maia.

Wow. Even Ben can smell your bull shit @USMAN84kg all the way from Singapore stfu you p***y and go drive your face into someone’s crotch. Good luck this weekend Ben #theresurrection https://t.co/B8NlW7s80O — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) October 25, 2019

“Wow. Even Ben can smell your bull shit [Kamaru Usman] all the way from Singapore stfu you p**sy and go drive your face into someone’s crotch,” Masvidal wrote, responding to Askren. “Good luck this weekend Ben.”

Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal shared the cage at UFC 239 in July. The fight ended extremely abruptly, as Masvidal turned the lights out on his foe with a flying knee in just five seconds.

Oftentimes, fighters will squash their beef after they fight. This was not the case for Askren and Masvidal, who continued to trade barbs long after their shared the cage — which is why it’s somewhat surprising to see them come together on this topic.

