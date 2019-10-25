Jon Jones offers USADA advice to Sean O’Malley

Controversial UFC star Jon Jones has offered some advice to Sean O’Malley regarding the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

Jones has taken it upon himself to use the ongoing USADA situation with Nate Diaz in order to give his own thoughts on the organization, once again claiming that he considered himself to be innocent despite a series of past indiscretions.

Now, the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion has turned his attention towards Sean O’Malley, who responded to Jones on social media after dealing with his own set of USADA issues for over a year.

“If you know you didn’t cheat then don’t act like a cheater”. That’s why I talk the most shit and keep my head held high. The people that matters know the level of work we put in https://t.co/cIqQZYL8Mn — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 25, 2019

O’Malley, who is widely considered to be one of the most exciting bantamweights in the UFC, was handed a six-month suspension last year after allegedly testing positive for ostarine in the build-up to his UFC 229 fight against José Alberto Quiñónez.

He was set to finally return to the Octagon at UFC 239 against Marlon Vera but tested positive once again, with the belief being that this came as a result of trace elements of ostarine from the prior test.

The two situations are incredibly different based on the information available, but it’s certainly interesting to see how much growing uncertainty there is around USADA’s operations. The Ultimate Fighting Championship seems to have complete faith in them and everything they’ve done in order to help the promotion, but there are plenty of fighters that are willing to push back against it.

Either way, fans are still waiting to hear about what will happen with Nate Diaz, who is at the core of the latest USADA controversy.

Do you agree with Jon Jones on this one? What are your thoughts on USADA?