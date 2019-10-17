David Feldman believes BKFC will be a ‘major player’ in combat sports by 2021

David Feldman has high hopes for his new promotion, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Although he has already taken over the bare-knuckle market in North America, Feldman hopes BKFC will be considered one of the biggest combat sports promotions on earth by 2021.

“I think it is just having these fighters fight for us and talk good about the organization. I can look down our whole roster and say maybe one or two fighters have said something bad about us. But, every promotion has had that,” Feldman said to BJPENN.com. “I think with these fighters, and us treating them good, I think our time is coming. By the end of 2021, we are a major player in combat sports.”

Feldman plans to get to that point by continuing to sign big names, like Artem Lobov, Paulie Malignaggi, Wanderlei Silva, and Hector Lombard. That, he says, is more important than running ads on TV and radio.

“For me, it is name recognition. There are two ways to do this. You can spend a shit load of money on TV, radio, newspaper ads or you can sign the right kind of fighters that everyone knows about and spend your money that way,” David Feldman explained. “I think spending money that way is going to be a better return in the end for us.

Although signing these big names are crucial, the BKFC boss says the other key to growth is getting into more states, which he says will happen in 2020.

“We already have three other states that are legalizing it in 2020. Alabama and Kansas are going to legalize, the third state we can announce shortly,” he explained. “We have states in the West Coat, Texas is very interested and a North-East state will legalize it shortly. We only go to about seven or eight states now, get through 2020 then start lobbying for 2021.”

Not only will they be going to more states, but Feldman also says BKFC will start putting on events every month.

“Starting in February we are going to do shows every month. We have some very big news to announce soon, different platforms we are going to be on,” he said. “We are really excited about that and the demand is for a monthly show so we are doing it monthly.”

Do you agree with David Feldman that BKFC will be a major player in combat sports by 2021?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/17/2019.