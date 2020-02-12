Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic betting odds released

Betting odds have been released for a potential superfight between UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

After Jones defeated Dominick Reyes in controversial fashion at UFC 247 with a unanimous decision win, the question now is who does Jones fight next. There remains the possibility of a rematch between the two, or perhaps Jones could fight the winner of the UFC Rio Rancho main event between Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz. But there also exists the possibility of a superfight between Jones and Miocic.

The argument that most are making right now is that Jones should stay at 205lbs after he struggled so much against Reyes and Thiago Santos in his last two fights. But the other side of the argument is that maybe it’s better for Jones to move up to heavyweight and make a lot of money for a superfight with Miocic.

The online sportsbook Sportsbook released potential odds for a Jones vs. Miocic superfight. Check them out below (via BestFightOdds).

UFC Futures Odds

Stipe Miocic -160

Jon Jones +130

Miocic opened as a -160 betting favorite. That means you would have to bet $160 on Miocic to win $100. Jones opened as a +130 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet on Jones would win $130.

It’s very rare to see Jones open as an underdog. He’s almost always a sizeable betting favorite in his fights, but after two razor-thin decision wins over Reyes and Santos there are many bettors who are down on him. Should he move up to heavyweight to fight Miocic it would arguably be the toughest fight of Jones’ career, and that’s why he’s the underdog here.

Who would you bet on in a potential fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/12/2020.