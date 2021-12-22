Jon Jones slams Jake Hager for turning down grappling match: “You had the chance of a lifetime”

Jon Jones is slamming Jake Hager for turning down a grappling match: “You had the chance of a lifetime”.

The former light heavyweight kingpin tweeted the following:

“You can’t gloat about turning down a grappling match with the goat. You had the opportunity of a lifetime, now you’re doing interviews about what you would’ve done”

It was previously rumored that Jon Jones and Jake Hager would be competing this month, with ‘Bones’ sharing the following on Twitter:

“Breaking News!! I’m excited to announce I’ll be competing for the number one grappling organization in the world, Fury Grappling! December 9th. I’ll be in New Jersey competing against WWE superstar and undefeated Bellator heavyweight Jack Swagger.”

Obviously, this match did not take place but Hager recently commented on a ‘AEW Unrestricted’ podcast that the fight may be rescheduled to January 9th and gave commentary on why it didn’t take place on December 9th saying:

“Yeah, you’re [Jon Jones] the greatest of all time, but you’re not going to take me down. I was very excited about it. It seemed like it was going to go down. He jumped the gun early on tweeting it out before we had any details. As far as I know, it’s still in the works, maybe January 9th now. We’ll see.”

All that being said, there has been no confirmation that a fight will take place on January 9th between Jones and Hager.

Jon Jones (26-1 MMA) commented to ‘ESPN MMA’:

“I’m 255 [pounds] right now. I’d like to get to 270 and cut down to 265. I just don’t want to feel smaller than any of the other guys [in the heavyweight division]. I want to be more conditioned, more skilled and just as strong, if not the strongest guy.”

Hager (3-0 MMA) has competed on four occasions in mixed martial arts, with all four fights coming under the Bellator MMA banner. In his most recent effort at Bellator 250, Hager earned a split decision victory over Brandon Calton.

