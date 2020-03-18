Jon Jones reacts to Johnny Walker’s UFC Brasilia loss

UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones has taken a shot at Johnny Walker following the Brazilian’s second consecutive loss.

At last weekend’s UFC Brasilia card, Walker lost a decision to Ukrainian talent Nikita Krylov. With this loss, Walker fell onto a two-fight skid, having also been stopped by Corey Anderson late last year.

Jones has previously had some high praise for Walker, even suggesting that he views the Brazilian as a future opponent.

“Johnny Walker is somebody that I’m very aware of,” Jones said in a 2019 interview. “I know I’m gonna be fighting him sooner or later.

“I just appreciate his energy,” Jones added. “He seems like a nice guy. He just radiates his happiness and his positivity, and it’s refreshing. He seems like the type of guy I’d go out and have a beer with. He’s cool. He seems cool… until we fight. And then after I beat him, he’ll be cool again.”

After watching Walker lose two-straight fights, however, Jones is clearly less impressed than he once was.

If Johnny Walker keeps fighting like this.. I’ll let you guys finish the sentence for me — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) March 18, 2020

“If Johnny Walker keeps fighting like this… I’ll let you guys finish the sentence for me,” Jones wrote on Twitter.

Prior to his losses to Krylov and Anderson, Walker was riding three-straight knockout wins over Khalil Rountree, Justin Ledet and Misha Cirkunov. These victories took him less than two minutes combined.

Jon Jones, meanwhile, last fought in February, when he defended his light heavyweight strap with a razor close and highly controversial decision win over Dominick Reyes. From here, the expectation is that Jones will either defend the title in a rematch with Reyes or against Jan Blachowicz. The coronavirus pandemic, of course, as cast a shadow of uncertainty over the entire fight game.UF

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/18/2020.