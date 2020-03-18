Michael Bisping slams pandemic panic buyers: ‘Get a f**king grip!”

Michael Bisping has a message for the people brawling over toilet paper in supermarket aisles.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep the planet, many people have attempted to stock up on the supplies they’ll need during potential periods of quarantine and isolation. Unfortunately, this spike in demand has created shortages of many items—most infamously toilet paper—and caused some desperate people to act like animals, even starting fights in stores.

Bisping doesn’t approve of what he’s seeing.

Speaking on Instagram, the former UFC middleweight champ reminded the Internet how people behaved during World War II, and compared their behaviour to the classless way many are acting during this new crisis.

“Get some self respect please,” Bisping wrote. “Respect this virus, of course. Employ social distancing, wash hands and remain 6 feet away from one another. The ladies at the top would of had they’re loved ones at war, cities being destroyed, millions of lives lost and still handled themselves with class. The embarrassments at the bottom are literally fighting over unnecessary toilet rolls and hand sanitizers. Get A Fucking Grip!”

Michael Bisping retired from MMA after a 2017 loss to Kelvin Gastelum. Since then, he’s stayed busy as a commentator for the UFC, and as the host of the entertaining Believe You Me podcast, which frequently features snappy takes and opinions not unlike the one above.

