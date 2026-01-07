Jon Jones hopes to ‘start a friendship’ with Daniel Cormier during ALF Reality 3 coaching battle

Jon Jones is hopeful that he and Daniel Cormier can officially bury the hatchet of their longstanding feud during their reality show stint.

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier will go to battle for the third time as coaches on ALF Reality 3, a spinoff of The Ultimate Fighter, later this year.

Jones and Cormier will coach opposite one another and mentor some of the top MMA prospects in Russia and throughout the region. The two former two-division champions faced off earlier this week in a moment that went viral on social media.

After the ALF Reality 3 announcement, Cormier shared his first public remarks, claiming his once ‘nasty’ beef with Jones is over. But, in the same breath, Cormier clarified that he doesn’t see him and Jones becoming amicable anytime soon.

Jones, on the other hand, is more optimistic.

Jon Jones hopes to fix ‘jacked-up relationship’ with Daniel Cormier during ALF Reality 3 filming

In a recent interview with MMA Uncensored, Jones issued his first public remarks since the ALF Reality 3 announcement.

“I think it would be great to have Daniel Cormier a part of this show,” Jones said.

“Obviously, he and I have a rough history. I know he doesn’t like me very much, me beating him twice, but I think his coming out here to Thailand and filming with me would be a great opportunity for us to mend this jacked-up relationship.

“But I have no problems with him. I think, if anything, his coming out here would give us both an opportunity to maybe start a friendship.” (h/t Sherdog)

Jones has repeatedly given Cormier credit in recent years after their two legendary clashes inside the Octagon. The two rivals shared a cordial moment in the leadup to Jones’s heavyweight title win at UFC 285, saying he proud he was proud of Cormier’s post-career accolades.

But Cormier still wants another shot at competing and getting the better of Jones in the future. Cormier recently teased a potential wrestling match with Jones in Real American Freestyle, an upstart wrestling promotion featuring the likes of Bo Nickal and Yoel Romero.

More information on ALF Reality 3, including the season’s debut, should be released in the coming weeks.