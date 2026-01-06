Daniel Cormier promises to ‘Kick Jon Jones’s a–‘ in fiery statement after first faceoff as coaches on TUF spinoff

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier promises he’ll return to combat sports in the near future against his two-time Octagon rival, Jon Jones.

Don’t expect tensions to cool down between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier anytime soon.

Jones and Cormier will write Chapter 3 of their legendary fighting feud as coaches on ALF Reality 3, a Russian spinoff of The Ultimate Fighter. The two-time UFC rivals will clash as coaches on the show and help in the mentoring of some of the region’s top MMA prospects.

This will be the latest coaching go-arounds for Jones and Cormier after separate stints as TUF coaches. Jones recently coached opposite inaugural BMF titleholder, Jorge Masvidal, on ALF Reality 2 last year.

Years removed from their second UFC fight at UFC 214, there remains little love between Jones and Cormier. Despite some brief moments of amiability between the two fierce rivals, Jones and Cormier have traded subtle barbs in recent months.

Cormier took things to another level ahead of their coaching showdown as he sent a message to Jones.

Daniel Cormier sends message to Jon Jones about potential trilogy matchup

In a recent episode of Funky and the Champ, Cormier made a bold declaration about potentially clashing against Jones later this year.

“I’m telling you, Real American Freestyle Wrestling is gonna see me and Jon Jones at some point,” Cormier said.

“And I’m gonna kick his a–, like you would never believe,” Cormier said.

Cormier could potentially appear on the Real American Freestyle Wrestling mats in the near future, following in the footsteps of Bo Nickal, Michael Chandler, and Yoel Romero. As of this writing, Jones hasn’t responded to Cormier’s numerous comments about a potential wrestling match.

Cormier is considered one of the greatest wrestlers in NCAA history after a legendary run at Oklahoma State. He transitioned into an elite MMA fighter and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2023.