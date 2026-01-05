Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier set to renew rivalry on The Ultimate Fighter spinoff

UFC legends Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier will write Chapter 3 of their legendary feud as coaches on a reality television show.

The careers of former UFC heavyweight champions Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier will always be linked, as they were at the center of one of the greatest feuds in MMA history.

Jones and Cormier battled twice in the UFC Octagon, with Jones winning both affairs, but Jones’s second win over Cormier at UFC 214 was later overturned to a no-contest due to testing positive for a banned substance. Despite being years removed from their last Octagon clash, tensions between Jones and Cormier remain high away from the cage.

Jones and Cormier have traded barbs on social media and through various media appearances in recent years. Jones’s abrupt retirement last summer prompted Cormier and others to criticize him for refusing to fight against Tom Aspinall.

Now, Jones and Cormier will battle it out again, this time as coaches on a show comparable to one of the most important parts of MMA history.

Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier 3 headlines ALF Reality 3

As announced on Monday, Jones and Cormier will square off as coaches on an MMA reality show produced by ALF Global, a spinoff of the UFC’s ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alfredo Auditore (@alfredo_auditore)



This is the third season of ALF Reality, following Jones and former BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal’s coaching of the latest edition of the show. Jones and Nate Diaz were supposed to square off on an earlier version of the show before Diaz and his team were kicked off the set after a wild brawl between coaches, fighters, and Diaz.

The announcement comes just days after Cormier pitched potentially facing Jones in a wrestling match in Real American Freestyle, an upstart promotion featuring the likes of Michael Chandler, Bo Nickal, and Yoel Romero.

Filming for the show is expected to take place later this year.