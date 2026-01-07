Bokang Masunyane says Joshua Pacio showdown is “the fight to have” ahead of ONE Fight Night 39

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 6, 2026 09:38 PM PST
Bokang Masunyane

Championship ambitions don’t fade after setbacks. Bokang Masunyane simply adjusts the approach.

The South African striker returns to strawweight seeking redemption when he faces Ryohei Kurosawa in strawweight MMA at ONE Fight Night 39 on Friday, January 24, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The 31-year-old dropped back down after his flyweight experiment against Sanzhar Zakirov ended with a decision loss.

Two consecutive defeats slowed his climb toward gold. Masunyane went the distance against Dagestani star Mansur Malachiev before moving up to flyweight for the Zakirov challenge. Both losses came via decision after competitive three-round battles that tested his resolve without breaking it.

The destination never changed despite the detours. His 37-second head-kick knockout of former title challenger Rene Catalan still resonates as proof of his finishing ability. Four wins in his first five ONE Championship appearances established him as a legitimate threat before the recent roadblock.

“Honestly, ideally, I would like to fight Joshua Pacio even tomorrow if I had to. It’s a very good opportunity to fight for the title. I’ve been unlucky not to get that shot, but now I’m building myself right back up to get that title shot,” he said.

“Also, as a fighter, I’d like to fight as much as I can. Whoever wants to fight me on my way to the title. They are standing in my way, and my goal is to get that title shot, so I’m going through everyone in this division.”

Bokang Masunyane breaks down potential Joshua Pacio clash

Joshua Pacio stands atop the strawweight mountain as the division’s most dominant champion. The Filipino king captured divisional gold a record seven times across a decade in the promotion, establishing himself as the standard all contenders must chase.

Bokang Masunyane sees explosive potential in their contrasting styles. Pacio’s wushu background combined with the South African’s deep wrestling prowess creates the recipe for fireworks. The stylistic matchup guarantees entertainment while determining who owns championship legitimacy.

Kurosawa represents the first obstacle in that championship path. The Japanese standout earned his shot by dominating Jayson Miralpez across three rounds at ONE Friday Fights 124 last September, riding a six-fight winning streak that includes four finishes into this title eliminator.

“I like Pacio. He’s got a very good personality, he’s got a good heart, he’s a fan’s favorite in the division. Fights make styles, and between my style and Joshua Pacio’s style clashing, I think it’ll create a very explosive and very entertaining fight,” he said.

“To be honest, that’s the fight to have. Fighting for the title, two explosive fighters with their best styles against each other, I think it would create something special. I’ve always set my goals around fighting for the title. I’ve fallen quite short a few times, but I think the fact that I haven’t given up opens up that conversation.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Bokang Masunyane ONE Championship

Related

Black Panther vs. Diego Paez

Black Panther faces Diego Paez in flyweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 40

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 6, 2026
Tye Ruotolo
Tye Ruotolo

Tye Ruotolo defends welterweight submission grappling gold against Pawel Jaworski at ONE Fight Night 41

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 5, 2026

Championship defenses matter more than perfect MMA records. Tye Ruotolo returns to his grappling roots after two consecutive MMA victories.

Stamp Fairtex
Stamp Fairtex

Stamp Fairtex reflects on 2025 comeback: "I'm proud of myself"

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 5, 2026

Most fighters measure comebacks in wins and losses. Stamp Fairtex measured hers in whether her knee held up for nine minutes.

Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

Nabil Anane names the two bantamweights he's looking forward to fighting in 2026

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 4, 2026

The 21-year-old ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nabil Anane produced an incredible undefeated run across two striking disciplines throughout 2025. He conquered the Muay Thai world while chasing an even larger ambition to become the king of martial arts across multiple sports and divisions.

Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri
Yod-IQ Pimolsri

Yod-IQ reflects on revenge knockout and six-figure contract: "I'm very ready"

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 4, 2026

Revenge tastes sweeter with a $100,000 contract attached. Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri learned that firsthand.

Stella Hemetsberger

Stella Hemetsberger recaps her impressive 2025: "Last year was amazing"

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 4, 2026
Enkh Orgil Baatarkhuu
ONE Championship

A look back at Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu's 2025 Netflix fame and ONE World Title victory

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 1, 2026

Patience carved Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu’s path to greatness, but 2025 proved that approach works.

Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali reflects on 2025: "I silenced the critics"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 26, 2025

The last twelve months tested Johan Ghazali in ways the teenage phenom never expected. But the Malaysian-American striker wouldn’t change a thing.

Fabricio Andrade
ONE Championship

Fabricio Andrade vows to reclaim belt from Enkh-Orgil Baartarkhuu in 2026: "Toughest guy I've ever fought"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 25, 2025

Fabricio Andrade walked out of Bangkok without his championship. But he left with nothing but respect for the man who took it.

Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

Nabil Anane reflects on breakout 2025 season: "It was a blessing"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 25, 2025

Nabil Anane’s 2025 didn’t just meet expectations. It shattered them completely.