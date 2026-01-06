Valentina Shevchenko calls out Women’s MMA critics for lack of interest in fights

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko sent a strong message to harsh critics of women’s MMA fights.

One of the biggest fights in women’s MMA history is weeks away at UFC 324 as UFC bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison faces Amanda Nunes. Nunes, who retired following a bantamweight title defense at UFC 289, will return to the Octagon and end her retirement for a showdown with her former teammate, Harrison.

Weeks before UFC 324, UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko battled former UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili at UFC 322, in what was hyped as one of the biggest fights in women’s MMA history. Shevchenko won the fight, but the entertainment value of the bout fell well short of expectations.

Shevchenko, fresh off back-to-back sluggish performances in the Octagon, is one of several female fighters who have come under criticism in recent months. But Shevchenko sent a strong message to trolls who mock female fighters.

Valentina Shevchenko addresses harsh criticism of women’s MMA fights

In a recent interview with Ushatayka, Shevchenko was asked about the tendency of some fans to joke they’re ‘using the restroom’ or doing other activities during women’s MMA fights.

“Most people don’t ask themselves what, how, or why. They simply repeat what they’re told. Journalists say things from their platforms, and many people just repeat it without thinking,” Shevchenko said.

“In reality, they don’t truly feel that way. The phrase lives on only because it’s repeated without engaging the mind. First of all, the beautiful form that highlights physique and athleticism. A woman shows not only strength, but also grace.

“She controls her body and demonstrates complex, varied techniques. For example, spinning strikes — that’s very beautiful.” (h/t Yahoo! Sports)

Hopefully, Harrison vs. Nunes can change the minds of some fight fans who are opposed to female MMA fights. In the meantime, as Shevchenko prepares for her next flyweight title defense, she hopes women’s MMA continues to grow its spotlight in 2026.