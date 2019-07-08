Jon Jones discusses trilogy fight with Daniel Cormier

Having successfully defended the UFC light heavyweight title with a split decision win at over Thiago Santos at UFC 239, Jon Jones can now look ahead to his next challenge.

At this stage, it’s not clear who will provide that next challenge. In fact, it’s not even completely clear what division that challenge will occur in.

Given Jon Jones’ dominance at light heavyweight, fans have long clamored for him to move up to the heavyweight division. If he were to move up to heavyweight, of course, the most compelling fight for him would be a showdown with reigning champion Daniel Cormier — who happens to be his fiercest rival.

Jones and Cormier have fought twice before. Jones won the first encounter by unanimous decision. When they fought for a second time, Jones knocked Cormier out, but the bout was later ruled a no contest when Jones failed a drug test.

Ever since, there has been talk of a potential trilogy fight between these two arch rivals — particularly now that they are the kings of the UFC’s heavyweight divisions.

Speaking on Twitter on Sunday night, Jon Jones discussed this possibility. He was noncommittal, but seemed to be open to the idea. Perhaps most compellingly, he encouraged that we trust the UFC has “something in the works,” and implied that it could hinge on Cormier’s imminent rematch with Stipe Miocic.

Trust me I’m sure UfC has something in the works, let’s see how he does in his next fight https://t.co/g7zY6Edece — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 8, 2019

Close? more like re-open https://t.co/cH0BXOwfYf — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 8, 2019

Do you think we’ll see a third fight between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones? Who do you think would come out on top?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/8/2019.