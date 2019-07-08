Jorge Masvidal KO’s Ben Askren Animated Video

An animated video of Jorge Masvidal knocking out Ben Askren at UFC 239 went viral on the internet earlier today.

The hilarious cartoon, which was created by the extremly talented Mojahed Fudailat (subscribe to his YouTube Channel here), features not only the fastest knockout in UFC history, but also guest appearances from Dana White and Darren Till.

As noted above, Masvidal’s sensational flying knee KO set the record for fastest knockout in history at 5-seconds.

The stunning victory served as Jorge’s second in a row, as he had previously starched Darren Till at March’s UFC event in London.

As for Ben Askren (19-1 MMA), last night’s devastating loss served as the first of his career. ‘Funky’ made his octagon debut back at UFC 235, where he scored a controversial submission victory over former division title holder Robbie Lawler.

If the above video didn’t have you laughing, then Masvidal’s post-fight comments about the historic knockout likely will (see his full statement here).

“I could just see how eager he was just to come forward. So I put my hands behind my back and let him think come eat. He didn’t know it was going to be a buffet though. He thought it was going to be a three piece but no, you getting the whole f*cking MGM Grand Buffet to the face man!”

Many fans and analysts have made the case that Jorge Masvidal should now receive the next title shot against reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Who would you like to see ‘Gamebred’ fight next following his nasty KO victory over Ben Askren? Should Darren Till be the next man to square off with the ‘Funky One’? Share your picks in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 7, 2019

