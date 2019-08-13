Jon Jones blasts fan over drug testing comments

UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones did not take it well when a fan referenced his previous drug-testing woes.

“Never happened to GSP, the real GOAT,” a fan wrote to Jones on Twitter. “Know why I won’t fail a drug test? Because there aren’t drugs in my system. I know that’s crazy talk.”

“Know why no one‘s drug testing you? Because your athletic dreams are probably somewhere in your parent’s basement next to your video game controller lol that was fun,” Jones fired back.

Know why no one‘s drug testing you? Because your athletic dreams are probably somewhere in your parents basement next to your video game controller lol that was fun https://t.co/fVkcMsl305 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 13, 2019

Jones’ latest drug testing drama occurred in the lead-up to UFC 235, when a test detected the M3 metabolite, a component of oral turinabol.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) confirmed that there is “no scientific or medical evidence that the athlete would have an unfair advantage leading up to, or for, his contest scheduled on March 2, 2019,” based on the amount of the substance detected in his system.

However, this is not the first time Jones tested positive for a banned substance. A previous drug test also found turinabol in his system ahead of his fight with Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232. Because the detection is only coming in trace amounts, it is believed these recent issues are the result of a ‘pulsing’ effect from a previous ingestion of the drug.

Whatever the case, Jon Jones doesn’t respond well to drug testing comments and he used this twitter comment to call out fans who don’t compete or undergo repeated drug testing.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/13/2019.