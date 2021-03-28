Jon Jones on potential Francis Ngannou fight: “I’m not going to just stand there like Stipe did”

Jon Jones commented on a potential Francis Ngannou heavyweight title fight, saying, “I want this fight… pay me and let me go to work.”

Jones took to social media the morning after UFC 260, to fire back at UFC president Dana White, who suggested that Jones should move down to 185lbs rather than fight Ngannou. In response, Jones took to his Twitter and posted a series of messages where he made it clear that he wants Ngannou next. That’s the fight he wants and he wants the UFC to pay him properly for it. Take a look at the series of tweets that Jones made below.

Let’s not forget Stipe lost to DC. Stipe only defended his belt like five times to my 15. The man showed up at 230 to fight against Francis. He is no Jon Jones, I want this fight, excited to see what the UFC think it’s worth — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

You guys get so impressed by the guy with the knockout power. I’ve been proven for over a decade that punching hard means shit. I’ll let all you fans be super hyped, I’ll stick to what I know. Pay me and let me go to work — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

I have all the tools, no weapon formed against me shall prosper. I was born to win https://t.co/84vyknXjEs — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

I’ve been talking about getting paid more for over a year now, has nothing to do with France is winning the belt. I fear no man, i’ve been beating up on heavy weight since I was a skinny kid. Gain all this size and strength just to suddenly be afraid? Sure let’s switch narrative — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

Bro I’ve gotten out of the way from much faster punchers. And I have a pretty solid chin. Let’s not forget fight IQ, reach, speed, distance. I’m not going to just stand there like stipe did. https://t.co/szqyJMtUjA — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

Do you think the UFC will book the Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou heavyweight title fight?