Johnny Walker reveals previous CBD treatment left him with schizophrenia: “I was getting drugged every single day for the last three years and didn’t know”

UFC light-heavyweight Johnny Walker had a horrific experience with CBD.

The Brazilian is set to face Ion Cutelaba at UFC 279 this Saturday. The bout is an important one, as Walker badly needs a victory. Heading into this weekend, he’s lost four of his last five outings.

The sudden decline over the last few years shocked fans. The 30-year-old debuted in the UFC in 2018 and quickly made a name for himself. Walked earned three straight knockout victories, which set him up for a title eliminator against Corey Anderson at UFC 244.

In that outing, the Brazilian was knocked out in round one, starting his current spiral. As it turns out, Walker had a lot of issues going on outside the cage, explaining his losing streak. In an interview with Trocação Franca, the light-heavyweight discussed his experience with CBD.

Johnny Walker stated that he had been using CBD for the last three years. However, he later discovered that he is allergic to THC. Walker using CBD while unaware led him to hear voices, and go through some terrible side effects.

“I had no idea, and only found out four or five months ago, that CBD has a small amount of THC in it, a small percentage, and I’m extremely allergic to THC. It gives me schizophrenia, panic attack. I was getting drugged every single day for the last three years and didn’t know. It’s not strong, it’s a small percentage, but my brain is super sensitive for those substances and I didn’t know.” (h/t MMA Mania)

Johnny Walker continued, “I was having arguments with my fiancée all the time, thinking of a bunch of crap, I wasn’t acting like my real self. It was affecting me a lot and I had no idea what it was. The more anxious I got, the more CBD I took, thinking ‘this shit will help me calm down,’ and was drugging me more with the poison. I’m not saying [CBD] is like that for everybody, it’s good for anxiety, but not for me, who has hyperactivity [ADHD]. THC wasn’t good [for me] and I didn’t know.”

