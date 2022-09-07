Khamzat Chimaev hopes Nate Diaz can survive all five rounds at UFC 279: “If I beat him first round everyone is going to say the guy is too old”

Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t want to score an early finish over Nate Diaz.

Chimaev is set to headline UFC 279 opposite Diaz in a big fight for both men as ‘Borz’ gets the chance to become a bigger star by fighting and possibly beating Diaz. Although Chimaev is above a -1000 favorite and everyone expects him to finish Diaz, he doesn’t want to do it early. Instead, for the Swede, he says he’d rather go all five rounds as he believes if he finishes Diaz early people will discredit his win saying the Stockton native was too old.

“What he going to do? (The) fight (is) at 170, I can fight at heavyweight as well. I don’t think that guy is going to survive one round. I hope he can survive five rounds,” Chimaev said at UFC 279 media day. “It’s good for him. Show his heart and go away from the UFC being a warrior. If I beat him first round everyone is going to say the guy is too old and ‘Uncle Diaz is going to have to go home.’”

Although Khamzat Chimaev thinks people will discredit his win if he finishes Nate Diaz, he is still looking forward to the fight itself. He says he’s excited to fight a legend in Diaz who is someone he watched when he started his MMA career.

However, even though Chimaev has respect for Diaz and his career, it is a fight and he plans to smash the fan-favorite in.

“I’m going to go take his head off. I come here, don’t take the points and play the games. I come here to smash somebody and take his head,” Chimaev concluded.

Chimaev enters his UFC 279 fight coming off a decision win over Gilbert Burns back in April at UFC 273.

Do you think Khamzat Chimaev will finish Nate Diaz at UFC 279?