Kevin Holland says Khamzat Chimaev only puts on his “wannabe street” antics when the media is around: “When you guys aren’t around, he wants to do fist bumps and he wants to be your best friend”

UFC welterweight Kevin Holland says Khamzat Chimaev only acts gangster when cameras are around.

‘The Wolf’ is set to return to action in the main event of UFC 279 on Saturday. The bout will be a rare non-title pay-per-view main event, as Chimaev will face Nate Diaz. It’s the first headlining role for the welterweight contender.

Ahead of his return on Saturday, the 28-year-old has stated that he’s a gangster. Those comments are meant as a slight toward his Stockton counterpart. Diaz has obviously discussed his mentality in the past, and it seems that Chimaev agrees with it.

However, Kevin Holland isn’t so sure that is the case. ‘Trailblazer’ who returns against Daniel Rodriguez on Saturday, discussed Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 media day. According to Holland, the Chechen fighter is different around the media.

According to the 29-year-old, the star is very angry, and aggressive around the media. However, in the back, when cameras aren’t around, Chimaev is very friendly with his fellow fighters.

“I don’t have an issue with anybody on the roster, if anybody has an issue with me that’s their problem. I don’t have an issue with anybody on the roster. I’ve never had an issue, nobody. Now, I’ll tell you how I feel about anybody… I feel like he likes the f*cking media. He only does this, extra wannabe street s*it when the media is around.”

“Other than that, he doesn’t do it. When you guys aren’t around, he wants to do fist bumps and he wants to be your best friend. When you guys are around, he’s like, I’m going to rip your head off! You ain’t ripping s*it off dog, you just want a paycheck like the rest of these guys around here… He should [still] win [against Nate], on paper.”

