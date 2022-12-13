John McCarthy told his son who was a judge for Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon he got it wrong: “I think they got influenced by what the crowd was into”

John McCarthy believes Jared Gordon should’ve gotten his hand raised at UFC 282.

Gordon was facing Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 282 in an intriguing lightweight scrap. Many expected the Brit to win and remain undefeated but the fight was much closer than many thought.

When the final bell rang, many thought Gordon would be getting his hand raised. However, all three judges scored the fight 29-28 Pimblett. One of the judges was Ron McCarthy – the son of Big John McCarthy – and ‘Big John’ says he told his son he scored the fight wrong.

“My son was one of the judges and he asked me and I said you got that wrong, I thought Jared Gordon won 29-28. First round, in that fight, Jared Gordon hit Paddy Pimblett with a left hook like it was a magnet,” McCarthy said on Weighing In. “He hit him over, and over and over again and he stung him. You could see it. Paddy has his things but, I think you came up with the actual right thing and this can happen with a judge when you are sitting there. You are getting the crowd to respond every time Paddy does something. Truthfully, Paddy did not punch as many times as Jared Gordon. He did not land as much as Jared Gordon. And the shots he landed were not as good as what Jared Gordon landed.

“But, when you get the crowd reaction and that is what you are hearing, you are looking and you are trying to see, but there are times when you are not seeing the angle but are hearing the crowd. It is an influencer and I think they got influenced by what the crowd was into,” McCarthy continued. “The crowd was there and wanted Paddy to win and they are reacting to everything he is doing. Jared Gordon won that first round, he won the third round. I gave Paddy Pimblett the second round.”

Although John McCarthy thought Jared Gordon should’ve won, it was Paddy Pimblett who got his hand raised at UFC 282 to improve to 4-0 in the UFC.

