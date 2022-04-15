John McCarthy responds to Aljamain Sterling’s recent comments: “Name calling? Champions are above that”

‘Big’ John McCarthy has responded to Aljamain Sterling throwing shade at him on Twitter.

Last Saturday night, ‘Funk Master’ faced off against Petr Yan for the second time. 13 months after their first encounter ended in a disqualification, Sterling captured his second victory over Yan via split-decision. The win didn’t come without controversy, as many thought ‘Mercy’ should’ve won the bout.

Two individuals that thought Sterling lost were Dana White and John McCarthy. The former referee especially went harsh on ‘Funk Master’, stating there was “no way” he won the fight. Both men have come under fire from the UFC bantamweight champion as a result, as has much of the MMA community. Regarding McCarthy, Sterling said:

“There is absolutely no way you could score that round like ‘Big’ John McCarthy. Dude, go get a clue. I don’t know how this guy was ever the blueprint standard of the MMA. Cause that guy s*cks, his opinion stinks and it s*cks. He just says sh*t. And I think he just wants people to think that he knows what he’s talking about.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

While Dana White has yet to respond to Sterling throwing shade at him, John McCarthy now has. Unlike Robert Whittaker, who took the champion’s comments in stride, the former referee didn’t do that.

Responding to the UFC bantamweight champion on Twitter, ‘Big John’ stated that his opinion shouldn’t matter to him. He also stated that Sterling shouldn’t do name-calling, just one day after the champion said that he sucks.

Alright @funkmasterMMA I see that what I say causes you great distress. The fact that I don’t agree on a single round should not effect or impact your life in anyway. I said you fought a great fight and you did, congratulations. Name calling…really, champions are above that. — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) April 14, 2022

“Alright [Funk Master] I see that what I say causes you great distress. The fact that I don’t agree on a single round should not effect or impact your life in anyway. I said you fought a great fight and you did, congratulations. Name calling…really, champions are above that.”

What do you think about John McCarthy and Aljamain Sterling’s beef?