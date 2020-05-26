John McCarthy explains why the UFC prefers to use a smaller cage

Veteran MMA official Big John McCarthy explained why the UFC prefers to use a smaller cage whenever possible, saying it creates more action.

The UFC typically uses a 30-foot cage at its big pay-per-views and big ESPN events at arenas but tends to use a 25-foot cage for its Fight Night cards. It also used the smaller cage on The Ultimate Fighter and it uses the 25-foot-cage at the new UFC Apex for the Contender Series and the Fight Night events taking place there in the next two months.

With the UFC set to run its next two months of events at the UFC Apex at its home base in Las Vegas, MMAjunkie.com’s John Morgan recently reported that the cards will feature the smaller cage. In a reply to Morgan’s Tweet, the veteran referee McCarthy explained why the UFC uses the smaller cage when it can.

UFC operations staff knows it can put a 30ft cage in the Apex. The UFC prefers the smaller 25ft cage because they feel it creates more action. Fighters tend to like the 30ft cage because of the space. 25 ft cage came from WEC days and Joe Silva loved it. It’s just preference https://t.co/2CTNPM3TtS — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) May 26, 2020

Typically, with less space inside the 25-foot-Octagon, there are more finishes inside the smaller cage. With less space for the fighters to move around, they are more likely to get closer together, which is why you see so many finishes on these cards featuring the smaller cage. The Contender Series, for instance, featured plenty of finishes. If you are looking for some knockouts and submissions, then these upcoming cards at the UFC Apex should be right up your alley despite the lack of big names scheduled for upcoming fights.

Do you agree with Big John McCarthy about why the UFC prefers the smaller cage?