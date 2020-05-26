Dana White lost huge bet on Tom Brady in The Match

UFC President Dana White lost a $15,000 bet on the outcome of Capital One’s The Match, a charity golf game featuring one team composed of Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson and another comprising Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods.

White, a diehard Patriots fan, bet $15,000 on team Brady-Mickelson to win at +175 odds. Unfortunately for him, this one went the way of Woods and Manning.

Only @TomBrady could get me to bet on and watch GOLF!! Tune in at 3pm ET on TNT. Let’s kick some ASS @TomBrady & @PhilMickelson pic.twitter.com/o3VtDrKxh8 — danawhite (@danawhite) May 24, 2020

While Brady and Mickelson came up short in this one—to the disappointment of Dana White—Brady did land arguably the best shot of the match. And it was sorely needed considering the rest of his performance.

Never doubt @TomBrady. Charles Barkley learned the hard way … pic.twitter.com/muZ0xkt5xJ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 24, 2020

The objective of The Match was to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. The game was certainly a success on that front, raising a hefty $20M. It’s not clear if Dana White donated to the cause, or if his financial involvement was limited to his hefty wager on Team Tom Brady.

The event was also the most watched golf telecast ever, averaging 5.8 million viewers, according to Turner Sports.

We’ll likely see the UFC boss back on our screens this weekend, as the promotion will showcase an exciting card at the UFC Apex facility on Saturday.

What do you think of Dana White’s big bet on the former Patriots quarterback? Who was your money on in The Match?