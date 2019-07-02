Joe Rogan reacts to Francis Ngannou’s KO win over Junior dos Santos

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan was paying attention to the UFC Minneapolis main event.

Taking center stage this past Saturday night (June 29) was a heavyweight tilt between Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos. Fresh off a 26-second knockout win over Cain Velasquez, “The Predator” hoped to make short work of another former UFC heavyweight champion. He did just that, scoring a TKO victory over dos Santos just 11 seconds past the first minute.

During a recent edition of his “JRE” podcast, Joe Rogan talked about Ngannou’s quick finish over dos Santos:

“The scary thing is he just clipped him. He clipped him, rocked him, put him down, pounded on his head and Junior just couldn’t even move. He just laid there and [took] it and they stopped it quick. That was 100 percent legitimate.”

Joe Rogan went on to say that dos Santos did things right in the early going, but there’s little room for error when fighting Ngannou.

“Junior had a good start where he was kicking the leg. Especially the lower part of the leg, you can really f*ck someone up with that. He knocked him off balance and that can really f*ck you up man. Like really mess up your movement. And if that was the case, if he was able mess up his movement and get him to miss a little bit, get him so that he was having a hard time moving correctly and keep chewing on that leg then maybe there would be openings for him to jump in with some punches. The problem is when they’re both on the outside Francis is bigger and the consequences are way more grave. If Francis clips you, it’s nighty night. I don’t care who you are.”

What do you think of these comments from Joe Rogan? What do you think is next for Francis Ngannou?